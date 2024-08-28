Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MRO opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

