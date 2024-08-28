Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £50,011.70 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Matt Pullen purchased 14,330 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £50,011.70 ($64,984.02).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.53) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 329.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £881.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,356.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.23. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195.30 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.50 ($4.74).

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.46) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marshalls

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.