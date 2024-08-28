Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.30 and last traded at $119.36. Approximately 72,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 663,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Masimo Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Masimo by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 25.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

