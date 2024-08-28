Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 310,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

