MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 15.0 %

MNOV opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.72.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

