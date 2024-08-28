MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Up 15.0 %
MNOV opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.72.
MediciNova Company Profile
