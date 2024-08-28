Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.35 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

