Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) versus eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meituan and eBay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meituan N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eBay $10.19 billion 2.92 $2.77 billion $5.02 11.83

Profitability

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Meituan.

This table compares Meituan and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meituan N/A N/A N/A eBay 26.41% 29.69% 8.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meituan and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meituan 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 1 14 7 0 2.27

eBay has a consensus target price of $56.65, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Meituan.

Summary

eBay beats Meituan on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meituan

Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; and helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing. It also sells goods from B2B food distribution services and Meituan grocery; and engages in various businesses, such as Meituan Select, Meituan Instashopping, ride sharing, bike-sharing and electric mopeds, power banks, and micro-credit services. In addition, it provides cloud computing services; merchant information technology and advisory services; online marketing services; and operates e-commerce service platform. The company was formerly known as Meituan Dianping and changed its name to Meituan in October 2020. Meituan was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

