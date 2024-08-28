Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) & Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Financial Contrast

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amerigo Resources and Metals Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67

Metals Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Metals Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $157.46 million 1.35 $3.38 million ($0.01) -128.43 Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 3.89 -$144.55 million N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metals Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Metals Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 7.16% 11.50% 6.08% Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Metals Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.