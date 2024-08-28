Michael Aaron Clark Sells 1,375 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $29,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Contango Ore Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $25.32.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Contango Ore, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
