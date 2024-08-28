Michael Aaron Clark Sells 1,375 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $29,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Contango Ore, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Contango Ore by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTGO

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.