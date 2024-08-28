MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $146.62 and last traded at $149.46. Approximately 3,701,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,995,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.01.

Specifically, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.41.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

