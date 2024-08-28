Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $28.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.
A number of research firms have commented on TIGO. HSBC cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 533.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
