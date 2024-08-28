Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Director Acquires $20,930.00 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) Director David W. Gryska purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $20,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,758.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $447.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,160,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 161,659 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 382,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MNMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

