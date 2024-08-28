Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 986.3% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 668.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.