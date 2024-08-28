Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $209.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $182.72. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

