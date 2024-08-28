Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 900 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $233.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

