Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 66 ($0.86) price target on the stock.

Get Mobico Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mobico Group from GBX 65 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mobico Group

Mobico Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Mobico Group Company Profile

MCG stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £432.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.81. Mobico Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.25 ($1.21).

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.