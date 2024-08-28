Morgan Stanley Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $197.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a one year low of $139.51 and a one year high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -386.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.