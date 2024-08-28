Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 10,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,535,717.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $134,999.04.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.23 million, a PE ratio of 93.63 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

