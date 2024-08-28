Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 183,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 366,786 shares.The stock last traded at $49.49 and had previously closed at $55.47.

The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after buying an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after buying an additional 264,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 399,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 252,252 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

