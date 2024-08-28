nCino (NCNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
nCino Stock Up 2.2 %
NCNO stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. nCino has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.90, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
