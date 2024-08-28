New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,133 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ciena worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ciena alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Ciena Stock Up 4.1 %

Ciena stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. Ciena’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.