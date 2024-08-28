New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

NYSE GL opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

