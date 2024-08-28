New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,712.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

