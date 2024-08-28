New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.44 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 167.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AptarGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6,677.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $1,054,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,950.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,947 shares of company stock worth $6,322,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.