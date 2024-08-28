New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHE opened at $572.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $553.49 and a 200-day moving average of $580.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,903. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

