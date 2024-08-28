New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $23,990,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $14,198,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM stock opened at $122.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

