New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $164.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

