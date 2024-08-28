New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Royal Gold by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

