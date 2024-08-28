New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Matson worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its position in Matson by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Matson by 35.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Matson by 18.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,208.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,615 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE MATX opened at $135.74 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $137.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

