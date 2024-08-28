New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,282 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Assurant worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 210.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Assurant by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Assurant by 1,035.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $193.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average of $174.91. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $193.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

