New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,674 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of H&R Block worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 270.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,180 shares of company stock worth $8,841,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.