New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,040 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $90.50 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

