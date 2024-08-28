New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 522.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

