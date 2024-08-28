New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $89.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

