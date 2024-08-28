New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lind Value II ApS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 597,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 64.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $133.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.