Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Financial Review

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and Global Mofy Metaverse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $228.09 million 4.14 -$147.76 million ($0.36) -6.72 Global Mofy Metaverse $33.99 million 0.71 $6.55 million N/A N/A

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -64.19% -23.84% -20.36% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nextdoor and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and Global Mofy Metaverse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.