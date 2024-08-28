Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nexxen International traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 17667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

