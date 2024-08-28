NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI

Insider Buying and Selling

NFI Group Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFI Group stock opened at C$18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.59.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2414861 EPS for the current year.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.