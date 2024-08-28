Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY25 guidance at $1.65-2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

