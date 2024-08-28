Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $103.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday.

Nuvalent Stock Up 2.8 %

NUVL stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,650 over the last three months. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

