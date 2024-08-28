NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $128.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 99,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $11,232,759.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,251,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,643,502.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,120,723 shares of company stock valued at $610,405,941. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 810.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,584,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,766,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346,955 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 839.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 694,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $3,781,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,625.1% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

