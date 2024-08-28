O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.