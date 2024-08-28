Optas LLC Grows Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ICL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ICL Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE ICL opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

