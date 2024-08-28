Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $545.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $555.35.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
