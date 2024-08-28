Optas LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Optas LLC cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,169 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Sony Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,033,000 after buying an additional 774,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,338,000 after acquiring an additional 277,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $18,567,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

