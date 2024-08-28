Orion (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.60. Orion shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 19,293 shares traded.

Get Orion alerts:

Specifically, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Orion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orion by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Orion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.