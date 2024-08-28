OSI Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for OSI Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS opened at $146.85 on Monday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $1,952,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,310,575.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,638,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,758 shares of company stock worth $6,414,517. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

