Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $33.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

PARR opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

