&Partners Acquires Shares of 2,057 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,057 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $189,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,726 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $147.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.