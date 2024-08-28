&Partners Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

&Partners boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 147.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

Fiserv stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $169.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

